CyrusOne announced the construction of the fourth facility in Sossenheim is driven by the strong hyper-scale demand in the market. The new data center, Frankfurt IV, adds to CyrusOne’s existing portfolio of two operational and one shell complete data centers, a combined power capacity of nearly 90 megawatts. When completed, it will deliver 17 megawatts of power capacity to 4,800 sq m of technical space within a single four-story building. It also deploys CyrusOne’s standard closed-loop chilled-water cooling. This design dramatically reduces water consumption during the cooling process whilst maintaining a low Power Usage Efficiency.
17 megawatts 4,800 sq meters
Alongside this latest development in Frankfurt, CyrusOne also announced other expansions in Amsterdam, Dublin, and London. Matt Pullen, Managing Director Europe, CyrusOne said,
“Demand in Frankfurt continues to be driven by hyper-scale providers, which accounted for 80% of the market’s take-up in 2019. CyrusOne is uniquely positioned to serve the hyper-scale community in Frankfurt. We have had tremendous success in the market over the last five years through selecting the right locations and deploying capital to support our customers’ requirements. Our flexibility in accommodating their needs from a design, delivery, and commercial perspective allows them to execute quickly and easily.”
