CyrusOne announced the construction of the fourth facility in Sossenheim is driven by the strong hyper-scale demand in the market. The new data center, Frankfurt IV, adds to CyrusOne’s existing portfolio of two operational and one shell complete data centers, a combined power capacity of nearly 90 megawatts. When completed, it will deliver 17 megawatts of power capacity to 4,800 sq m of technical space within a single four-story building. It also deploys CyrusOne’s standard closed-loop chilled-water cooling. This design dramatically reduces water consumption during the cooling process whilst maintaining a low Power Usage Efficiency.

Alongside this latest development in Frankfurt, CyrusOne also announced other expansions in Amsterdam, Dublin, and London. Matt Pullen, Managing Director Europe, CyrusOne said,