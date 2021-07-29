Global data center REIT, CyrusOne announced the appointment of company Director David Ferdman as interim President and CEO effective immediately shortly after the filing of the company’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30.

Bruce Duncan and company to separate

The company’s Board of Directors decided to separate with Bruce Duncan as President & Chief Executive Officer, and his resignation as a Director of the Company, effective on the Transition Date. According to the announcement, David Ferdman, the Company’s co-founder and former CEO, will serve until a successor is identified and will remain a member of the Board of Directors. Dave Ferdman, interim President and CEO of CyrusOne said,

“CyrusOne is a world-class organization with a track record of delivering flexible, reliable, and scalable data center solutions for our customers in key digital gateway markets in the United States and Europe. I look forward to working with our team as we execute on our plan and create shareholder value, while working with the Board to evaluate potential successors.”

