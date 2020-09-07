CyrusOne announced that Kevin Timmons, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, has left CyrusOne to pursue other interests. John Hatem has been promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer from being CyrusOne’s Executive Vice President of Data Center Design, Construction and Operations.

Deep relationships with teammates and vendors

In his new role, Mr. Hatem will be responsible for global operations and customer success, design and solutions engineering, construction, and information technology.

Bruce W. Duncan, President & CEO of CyrusOne, said,

“For more than two decades, John Hatem has been at the forefront of data center design and innovation. He brings a unique combination of engineering prowess with business acumen and is the right choice to help accelerate CyrusOne’s growth. John has been on the front line with our customers and understands how to innovate and deploy the next generation of cloud infrastructure in the United States, Europe, and across the globe. In addition to his strong connection with our customer base, he has deep relationships with our teammates and vendors.”

Mr. Hatem started his career as a network operations engineer at financial institutions including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Deutsche Bank, and Morgan Stanley. Prior to CyrusOne, Mr. Hatem served as the director of design and construction for ConceptCSI Global Data Center Solutions, one of the preeminent mission-critical design, planning and construction firms in the world.

Mr. Hatem talked about his new role, saying,

“I am excited to take on this new role at CyrusOne as we develop new sustainable data center solutions for our customers across the world. The need for energy-efficient designs is only growing, and I look forward to working with our engineering teams in developing and deploying solutions for our customers. CyrusOne has an amazing platform, including its people, and I look forward to being part of this team and its continued success.”

