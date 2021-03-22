Over the past year, water efficiency projects completed at the Carrollton location have reduced onsite water consumption by 67%. CyrusOne, a global data center real estate investment trust (REIT), opens its second net-positive water data center at the Company’s Carrollton, TX location.

The single largest CyrusOne data center in the US

The Carrollton data center is the single largest CyrusOne data center in the United States and is located in a high-water stress region as designated by the World Resources Institute.

Kyle Myers, Senior Director of Environmental Health, Safety and Sustainability at CyrusOne, said,

“Data center operators across the world are becoming more aware of the significant water usage at these facilities. This is a great way to celebrate World Water Day on March 22 and a milestone moment for CyrusOne to further our goals on our path to a sustainable future.”

The collaboration with the Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF) and Trout Unlimited will restore to regional watersheds 20% more water than CyrusOne consumed at the site in 2020. BEF was CyrusOne’s partner in the Company’s first net-positive water facility in Chandler, Arizona, and they are pleased to work together again on the Carrollton project.

