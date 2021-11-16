Global data center REIT, CyrusOne, global investment firm, KKR, and infrastructure investor, Global Infrastructure Partners announced a definitive agreement pursuant to which KKR and GIP will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of CyrusOne.

$90.50 per

The price per share is $90.40 for the all-cash transaction, which is valued at approximately $15 billion, including the assumption of debt. The price per share reflects a premium of approximately 25% to CyrusOne’s unaffected closing stock price on the last full trading day. The company announced that the acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by CyrusOne stockholders.

When the transaction is completed, CyrusOne will be a privately held company, wholly owned by KKR and GIP. The company’s common stock won’t be available on any public market. Dave Ferdman, Co-Founder and interim President and Chief Executive Officer of CyrusOne said,

«This transaction is a testament to the tremendous work by the entire CyrusOne team. We have built one of the world’s leading data center companies with a presence across key U.S. and international markets supporting our customers’ mission-critical digital infrastructure requirements while creating significant value for our stockholders. KKR and GIP will provide substantial additional resources and expertise to accelerate our global expansion and help us deliver the timely and reliable solutions at scale that our customers value.»

See more Data Center News