Data center colocation and interconnection services provider Cyxtera announced the launch of its revised Reseller Partner Program offering partners industry-leading incentives and flexibility with scalable access to multiple levels of benefits and support. With the updated program, partners will be able to earn competitive reseller pricing that leads to higher margins and annual rebates based on the partner tier level. They also will be able to generate a profitable new revenue stream by integrating Cyxtera colocation, Enterprise Bare Metal, and interconnection solutions into their core offerings.

Expansive ecosystem of networks

The Cyxtera Reseller Partner Program also allows partners to help their customers shorten their time to market, reduce their operating expenses, and connect to Cyxtera’s expansive ecosystem of networks and cloud on-ramp providers. David Keasey, Executive Vice President of Sales for Cyxtera said,