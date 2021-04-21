Cyxtera is expanding its Enterprise Bare Metal service in Denver and Toronto. The solution provides customers the security, control, and performance of dedicated colocation infrastructure in an on-demand, subscription-based model. With the company’s digital exchange, Cyxtera delivers a combination of colocation, on-demand Enterprise Bare Metal, interconnectivity, on-ramps to public cloud, and a rich ecosystem of technology providers.

Now available in 14 markets

The Enterprise Bare Metal service helps companies seamlessly extend their existing colocation infrastructure to create extensible hybrid environments. The solution also allows organizations to extend their digital infrastructure into a new market while avoiding large capital expenditures, lengthy implementation cycles, or the necessity to add to local staff.

With Denver and Toronto, Cyxtera now offers access to its infrastructure solution in 14 markets around the world, including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and London in Europe, as well as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey Metro, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, Silicon Valley, and Toronto in North America. Randy Rowland, Chief Operating Officer, Cyxtera, said,

“Across our global footprint, customers have consistently gravitated towards our Enterprise Bare Metal offering as a solution for their dynamic and ever-changing business needs. Whether it’s expanding to a new market or extending their existing infrastructure in one of our data centers, customers are increasingly taking advantage of being able to deploy capacity that meets stringent compliance and security requirements in a dynamic fashion to meet their needs. Adding this capability in Denver and Toronto is an important expansion for our North American customers.”

