Data center colocation and interconnection services provider, Cyxtera announced the expanded availability of its Enterprise Bare Metal service to Amsterdam and Frankfurt. The service offers the security, control, and performance of dedicated colocation infrastructure in an on-demand, subscription-based model.

Extensible hybrid environments

Cyxtera’s solution allows companies to seamlessly extend their existing colocation infrastructure to create extensible hybrid environments via leading providers of enterprise-grade infrastructure. Enterprise Bare Metal also helps companies to extend their digital infrastructure rapidly into new markets without large expenditures, long implementation cycles, or the necessity of new staff.

With the 2 new additions, the service is now available in 12 markets, such as, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and London in Europe, as well as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey Metro, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, and Silicon Valley in North America. It is available for customers from its data centers in markets across the company’s global footprint. Randy Rowland, Chief Operating Officer, Cyxtera, said,

“Our Enterprise Bare Metal offering delivers access to digital infrastructure that meets stringent compliance and security requirements in a dynamic fashion to allow our enterprise customers to deploy the capacity they need as their business needs change. We’re excited to bring this capability to our world-class facilities in Amsterdam and Frankfurt.”

