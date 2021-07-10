Data center colocation and interconnection services company, Cyxtera announced that it has selected NextEra Energy Resources, the world’s largest generator of renewable energy, as its preferred supplier of green energy. NextEra Energy Resources will also help the company accelerate achieving its sustainability goals.

Sustainability goals

According to the announcement, NextEra will also advise, support, and accelerate Cyxtera’s efforts to increase the use of renewable energy through one of its subsidiaries. The duo will work together to explore other renewable and clean energy projects, including the development of next-generation data centers.

NextEra subscribed for $20 million of the $250 million Class A common stock through one of its subsidiaries. NextEra will work with the company on its distributed power generation system requirements and assist the company for its more than 200 megawatts of power capacity across its data center footprint in the U.S. Nelson Fonseca, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cyxtera said,

“It’s exciting to be working with NextEra Energy Resources, a company that shares our passion for finding innovative solutions for customers in our respective industries. As a company committed to 100% carbon neutrality, operating our global data center platform as efficiently as possible is a critical focus for us at Cyxtera. By partnering with a proven leader in clean energy, we intend to accelerate our shift to renewable energy and help reduce our carbon footprint.”

