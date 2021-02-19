Data centers are consuming vast amounts of energy. Energy to supply servers with power, but also to cool down server rooms and remove the huge amounts of heat they generate. It is estimated that 10% of all electricity is used within the IT ecosystem. Therefore, Danfoss decided to build data centers with cooling technologies in a greener way. Next year, Danfoss headquarters will be CO2 neutral.

Decarbonization of data centers

Danfoss will use cooling technologies in a greener way to reduce energy consumption within them and to reuse the excess heat for other applications.

Sune T. Baastrup, Senior Vice President and CIO of Danfoss Group IT, said,

“We cool our data centers in a very energy-efficient way, and we recover and reuse the excess heat produced within the data centers. This is what we consider green digitalization. Next year, Danfoss headquarters will be CO2 neutral. And, in 2024, by utilizing excess heat, Danfoss own data centers will provide 25% of the headquarters heating need.”

The technologies include chillers and heat pumps featuring Danfoss Turbocor technology that allows data centers to be cooled up to 30% more efficiently and to recover excess heat generated by the data centers.

Decarbonization of data centers starts from the cooling side. Danfoss uses lower-GWP refrigerants and energy-effective solutions to reduce direct and indirect CO2 emissions. Danfoss technologies are also optimized for operating conditions at higher temperatures to enable less need for cooling.

