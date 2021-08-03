Edge interconnection colocation data center owner and operator, DartPoints and two-phase liquid immersion high-powered infrastructure provider, TMGcore announced the deployment of 11 of TMGcore’s Edgebox platforms for connecting networks, content, and applications at the edge.

OTTO and Edgebox platforms

The duo stated that TMGcore’s OTTO and Edgebox platforms are designed for high-density compute to be deployed wherever it is needed. They also reduce the costs, footprint, environmental impact, and ultimately operating more efficiently. The company’s two-phase immersion and designs allow for zero water usage, up to 3,000 watts per square foot, PUE’s as low as 1.028, footprint reduction up to 90%, integrated software systems, and robotic hot-swappable capabilities for lights out operations. Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints said,

“This partnership between DartPoints and TMGcore allows our cloud, content, and network provider customers to reach a new benchmark when it comes to high-performance computing at the edge. We are deploying these across our portfolio to highlight the scalability of edge-based computing. The world’s leading providers, who come to DartPoints for the latest in edge interconnection, need solutions that will stretch the power of their networks beyond Tier 1. DartPoints is proud to be building the next generation of cloud edge infrastructure to support them.”

