DāSTOR makes its debut with the acquisition of four data centers in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company provides colocation, disaster recovery, and hybrid cloud connectivity solutions that deliver ‘scalable data environments’ for Enterprise, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, and Government sectors. It is founded through a series of acquisitions of data centers in King of Prussia and Reading, Pennsylvania and Wilmington, Delaware, the company was formed by Kevin Mulqueen.

Efficiency and resiliency

DāSTOR, pronounced as daystore, aims to combine efficiency and resiliency for production environments and disaster recovery solutions. The company is set to re-imagine digital infrastructure management with a focus on ecosystem development. The company’s founder, Kevin Mulqueen, is the former President of Colocation for Crown Castle. DāSTOR is privately funded by Mulqueen and partners.

The company acquired two data centers from IPR Secure, a Tier III data center provider offering highly secure IT infrastructure and data center solutions in Wilmington, DE and Reading, PA; and two sites in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. One of the facilities in King of Prussia is part of a larger business complex serving a variety of businesses. Kevin Mulqueen, CEO of DāSTOR said,

“Prior to our conversations about the King of Prussia data center sites, I was negotiating to acquire two other facilities that, when combined with these two, enabled us to fulfill our vision for DāSTOR; a comprehensive, one-stop-shop solution for colocation, hybrid cloud connectivity, security, and disaster recovery. The opportunity to build a company and lead a team to transform existing facilities into robust ecosystems, is truly exciting to me. Today we are thrilled to unveil DāSTOR and are planning to continue to make further acquisitions over the next 12 months.”

