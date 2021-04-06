Technavio has been monitoring the data center backup and recovery software market and it is estimated to grow by USD 5.07 billion during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For 2021, it is estimated a 9.91% growth. North America is at the top with 28 % growth.

Highlights of the report

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have a par impact on the data center backup and recovery software market.

Alphabet, Arcserve, Barracuda Networks, Cohesity, Commvault Systems, Dell Technologies, Druva, International Business Machines Corp, Micro Focus International Plc, and Microsoft are the top players in the market. The emergence of AI-based backup and recovery solutions is the major trend in the market. While the data center backup and recovery software market is driven by an exponential increase in data volume, the ability to manage different data structures, types and formats will challenge growth.

