Amsterdam and Haarlemmermeer announced a data center construction pause last year. After the College of Haarlemmermeer expressed its positive opinion, the College of Amsterdam gave the green light. According to the announcement, discussions between the DDA and municipalities were constructive and have resulted in the sector being able to grow further.

In Haarlemmermeer, data centers are allowed to grow in Polanenpark, Schiphol-Rijk, Schiphol Trade Park, and Corneliahoeve campuses. The average annual growth of 70 MVA is assumed and there is 750 MVA available for data centers until 2030. Amsterdam has also designated four specific data center clusters. These areas are Amstel III (South-East), Port/Port City (North-West), Schinkelkwartier (South), and Science Park (East). The annual average growth of 67 MVA with a total availability of 670 MVA until 2030.

Sustainability and efficient use of raw materials are also important aspects. Data centers that will be build here will have to meet new sustainability requirements, including a PUE of 1.2, including nature-inclusive construction.The specifications and details of the new guidelines will be further elaborated in a Green Deal.