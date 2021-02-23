“Data Center Cooling Market by Solution (Air Conditioning, Chilling Unit, Cooling Tower, Economizer System, Liquid Cooling System, Control System & Others), Service, Type of Cooling, Data Center Type, Industry & Region – Global Forecast to 2025” has been published by MarketsandMarkets.

North America is the leading region in the world

Improving efficiency in data centers, rising spending on data centers, significant growth in the number of data centers push the data center cooling market. Data center cooling market is projected to grow from USD 9.4 billion in 2020 to USD 15.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2025, according to a new market research report.

North America is estimated to lead the global data center cooling market during forecast period. The presence of large companies, such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Twitter, in this region, along with increasing pressure from federal authorities on installing energy-efficient solutions for data centers are estimated to drive the data center cooling market in the North American region.

Asetek (Denmark), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Coolcentric (US), AdaptivCOOL (US), Airedale International (UK), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Vertiv Holdings Co. (US), Black Box Corporation (US), and Munters Group AB (Sweden) are the key players in data center cooling market.

