It is certain that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, its impact on the outbreak is varied. Although the increased demand for data centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market, environmental concerns might hamper the market growth. Technavio has been monitoring the data center cooling solutions market by publishing a report. This report shows that the data center cooling solutions market will grow by $ 4.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The market will grow by %7,49 for 2020. It is possible to say that market growth in 2020 likely to increase compared to 2019.

The market is concentrated

Due to the report, the market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., Black Box Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Data Aire Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major market participants.

