To combat with global climate change problem, many countries aim to decrease greenhouse gas emissions. ICT companies worldwide are developing new green technology solutions to become climate and carbon neutral by 2030, according to the Paris Agreement.

Using 100% renewable energy resources

In May 2021, DEAC has become a green data center operator that uses 100% renewable energy from Northern Europe wind farms and has taken part in a global plan of economic decarbonisation.

Andris Gailitis, DEAC Chairman of the Board, said,

“We have already improved energy efficiency by upgrading cooling systems, adding chillers and creating new cold-hot aisle solution in the server rooms. Using 100% renewable energy resources, DEAC, as a socially responsible operator of data centers, contributes to the environmentally friendly and sustainable development of the business.”

The green business concept and ESG principles imply reducing consumption of resources and negative impact on the environment. With the growing demand for renewable energy, their cost will decrease in the near future and its stability and access contributes to business continuity and development.

