A new report from global real estate consultant JLL reveals that 85% of data center managers in the Asia Pacific believe that sustainability will significantly impact their operations and decision-making, confirming that the growth of the sector will increasingly be influenced by environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations.

Data centers’ energy consumption doubles every four years

Demand for data centers, the buildings that house computer systems and servers that store and process the world’s data, has skyrocketed due to the widespread adoption of digital communication tools and e-commerce. To fuel this growth, the amount of energy used by data centers doubles every four years and the sector now accounts for up to 4% of greenhouse gas emissions globally. However, only 28% of operators polled in the survey have visibility of their energy usage data, which would enable them to add transformational business value, maximize efficiency and reduce waste.

Chris Street, Head of Data Centers at JLL Asia Pacific said;

« Asia Pacific is arguably the most dynamic data centers market globally and strategies will need to adjust to meet the changing operating environment and increased ESG expectations. The sector urgently needs to address its expanding contribution to global emissions, so operators need advice along the entire real estate life cycle – from site selection to investment to facilities management – in order to address the sizable sustainability issues they face. »

AI -powered cooling technologies will be more popular

According to JLL’s analysis, becoming more sustainable and socially responsible is the top strategic priority for data centers in the next two years, ranked ahead of traditional productivity and efficiency metrics. Driven by net-zero carbon ambitions, owners and operators will focus on technologies that reduce power consumption, minimize waste, and rely more on renewable energy sources to power this asset class. Approximately 50% highlight that they will implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered cooling technology in their data center by 2023.

Respondents also identified re-evaluating construction aspects of data centers as central to achieving climate neutrality in the future, particularly minimizing carbon-intense materials such as steel and concrete.

Increasing interest in data center real estate

Driven by the shift to cloud-based internet services and online retailing, competition for assets has intensified, thus data center real estate is attracting more interest from publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), private equity groups, and sovereign wealth funds. As a result, institutional investors will not only be looking for a stable income stream but increasingly positioning ESG as a major consideration for any investment decision.

However, according to JLL analysis, the lack of global data center standards makes it difficult to report in-depth ESG metrics. The same respondents believe the responsibility is on operators to develop their own clear and well-defined key performance indicators (KPIs) to gain the investor trust crucial for creating shareholder value and maximizing returns.

Kamya Miglani, Head of ESG Research at JLL Asia Pacific said;

« The growth of data centers in Asia Pacific comes with a mounting environmental cost but provides necessary impetus for investors and operators to enact more sustainability-based operational and development practices. As more data centers are required regionally, the conversation will inevitably shift towards greening the real estate supporting this sector and alignment with more aggressive ESG strategies. »

The report was compiled from a survey of 505 data center managers, 70% run by enterprises, 30% run by service providers, and covering 13 countries across the Asia Pacific.