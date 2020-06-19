Data Center World 2020: A Virtual Experience program and special features are announced by the Data Center World. The event will take place on August 24-27, from 11:30 AM – 7:30 PM ET each day. The virtual event includes more than 50 informative sessions, a virtual Expo Hall, and networking opportunities, providing data center professionals with expansive interactive content. A Virtual All Access pass will cost $995 and includes online access to all conference sessions, keynotes, workshops, Expo Hall and sponsored sessions, and networking opportunities. The pass also includes on-demand access to all conference and keynote sessions for 3 months after the event

Program

Leading industry experts will present conference sessions with topics spanning the entire data center, from planning and automation to sustainability. Tracks have been updated to reflect the evolution of data center technologies. Tracks include:

Data Center Planning for Innovation

Design, Build, Operate, and Automate

Mission Critical Facilities and Energy Management

Data Center Essentials

Data Center IT Infrastructure and Platforms

Optimizing Data Center Performance and Delivery

Brian Gillooly, Content Director, Data Center World said,

“With the efficient running of data centers so important to the very survival of many industries – health care, government, law enforcement, education, research, manufacturing, and more, this is a critical time for the community to be getting together safely and virtually to continue the narrative and learn best practices from each other for navigating new territory.”

