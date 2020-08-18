Data Center World, the global conference for data center, facilities and IT infrastructure, revealed announcements from a sampling of exhibitors who will showcase their latest innovations in the Data Center World virtual Expo Hall from August 24-27.

New solutions for data centers

Data Center World’s programming is focused around six core tracks that are vital to every data center facilities and IT infrastructure professional. Sessions provide real-world examples and strategies that address the major challenges affecting the data center industry, from basics to expert level education.

Data Center World will feature a robust group of vendors, giving attendees the opportunity to learn more about the latest technology and identify the new solutions to improve their data center management strategy. For instance, Munters Corporation will present SyCool Split, Munters latest thermosyphon solution for waterless data center heat rejection in a split configuration, consisting of indoor mounted CRAH units piped to exterior elevated condenser sections. SyCool offers customers the best in class dry economizer efficiency.

