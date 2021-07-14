DataBank has expanded its Dallas Fort Worth Data Center, DFW3, to meet the demand for mission-critical IT infrastructure in the Dallas/Fort Worth market. DataBank is one of the important providers of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services. The company has added 12,000 square feet of raised flooring and 1.5MW of power online to DFW3.

For reliable, first-class IT infrastructure

DFW3 accommodates a total of 6 Data Halls delivering 72,000 sq. ft of usable space and up to 40MW of total power from diverse utility feeds. Certified by the Uptime Institute as a Tier III Designed and Constructed facility, DFW3 offers 24×7 network availability, carrier neutrality, and unparalleled performance.

Danny Allen, Vice President of Engineering at DataBank, said,

“This flagship data center represents our largest and most advanced facility in the Dallas area. DataBank continues to meet its commitments to current and potential customers who need reliable, first-class IT infrastructure to handle colocation, connectivity, and cloud services.”

Located in the Legacy Park section of Plano, DFW3 provides access to ten on-site carrier POPs and the two other major Dallas metroplex carrier hotels. The facility has a connection with DataBank’s DFW1 and DFW2 facilities via a data center interconnection (DCI) network.

In addition to the FedRAMP-certified cloud platform, DFW3 also meets various key industry compliance standards, including HIPAA HITECH, SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, SSAE 18, and PCI DSS compliance designations.

See more Data Center News