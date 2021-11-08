Enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services provider, DataBank announced that it is breaking ground on a 200,000 square feet data center. The facility, located in Northern Virginia, will be named IAD3 and will be built on the company-owned land adjacent to its current site in Ashburn. The facility will offer 4 MW of power initially and it can be increased up to 40 MW. It is expected to be ready in the first quarter of 2023.

The region has a high concentration of enterprises, technology, cloud computing, hyper-scale cloud providers, and content providers creating demand. The facility is designed with the latest modular design and energy-efficient technologies available. It also demonstrates the company’s commitment to building environmentally sustainable solutions.

DataBank stated that over 70 percent of the world’s internet traffic routes through Data Center Alley, in Northern Virginia. The new facility will bolster the company’s presence in the region, including its two existing facilities in Ashburn and McLean with a total of 22.5 MW of power. The company will host a groundbreaking event on December 1. Raul Martynek, CEO of DataBank said,

“DataBank is investing extensively across our portfolio nationwide, and IAD3 represents a tremendous opportunity for our clients to take advantage of Ashburn’s location and proximity to 70% of the world’s Internet traffic. This Ashburn data center more than doubles our colocation footprint in Loudoun County, providing a high-quality colocation solution for cloud, content, technology and Fortune 500 customers.”

