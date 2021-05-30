DataBank is an enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services provider. The company announced the opening of data hall number three in it’s SLC5 data center which is strategically located at the company’s Granite Point North campus complex in Bluffdale, Utah.

Ideal data center for high-performance computing

DataBank’s SLC5 facility was designed to accommodate a total of five data halls, each providing 10,000 square feet of raised floor and 2 MW of UPS. The opening of data hall three thus brings SLC5’s total to 30,000 square feet of raised flooring and 6 MW of critical IT load. And like the rest of the facilities on the Granite Point campus, SLC5 offers network connectivity to over a dozen carriers and cloud providers, as well as access to DataBank’s own private, onsite, 66 MW N+1 power substation.

SLC5 was built from the ground up with a full suite of customer amenities and security features that meet HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SSAE-18 SOC1 and SOC2, and GDPR compliance requirements. This combination of power, network, facilities and the convenience and peace of mind of a campus setting ensure that DataBank’s SLC5 is the ideal data center for high-performance computing for content providers, cloud giants, hyperscale providers and large enterprises.

In the process of being built out for new customers

In recent years, Salt Lake City has become one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech ecosystems, earning its moniker, the “Silicon Slopes.” A business-friendly environment and low cost of living make Utah a fertile ground in which any company can grow.

That, combined with low power costs and ample network connectivity, have led to an increasing amount of large technology companies putting down roots in the state. In addition to data hall number three, SLC5’s remaining two data halls are already in the process of being built out for new customers.

Danny Allen, DataBank vice president of engineering said,

“This kind of growth in the area is driving the need for colocation, connectivity, and cloud services, making Salt Lake City a prime location for enterprise-class data centers.”

