DataBank, a provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, announces it has begun construction of its latest Salt Lake City data center, SLC6, increasing capacity to meet the fast-growing demand for mission-critical IT infrastructure in Utah and the Salt Lake City market.

Ideal place for an enterprise to grow

Strategically located in Bluffdale, UT, between Salt Lake City and Utah’s “Silicon Slopes,” SLC6 resides on DataBank’s Granite Point Campus — an engine of digital growth in the region. In total, the 23-acre campus includes DataBank’s own private 66MW N+1 power substation, ensuring lower costs and scalability for enterprises and hyper-scale cloud ventures. The campus offers network connectivity to more than a dozen carriers and cloud providers.

The SLC6 facility has been designed from the ground up with a full suite of customer amenities and all the security features needed to meet HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SSAE-18 SOC1 and SOC2, GDPR, and FISMA compliance requirements. Raul Martynek, CEO at DataBank said,

“Offering a range of colocation, cloud, connectivity, and managed services, DataBank’s SLC6 facility will offer the ideal place for an enterprise to grow and control its own destiny. In addition, it further contributes to Utah’s status as a key center for enterprise-class data centers. We are proud to provide our customers with the reliable IT infrastructure they need to create a limitless digital future for their business. This expansion aligns with the company’s commitment to enterprises with workloads of all shapes and sizes, from high-density hyperscalers to local small businesses that do business on the edge.”

The nexus of growth for start-ups

This combination of power, network facilities, and the convenience of a campus-like setting ensure that DataBank’s SLC6 will be a major data center for the high-performance computing, content providers, cloud giants, hyperscale providers, and large enterprises that are giving Utah its “silicon slopes” moniker.

In addition, Salt Lake City is at the nexus of growth for start-ups and venture capital in the tech industry. The region has technology, research, and education assets, as well as a top-ranked talent pool drawing from Brigham Young University, the University of Utah, and Utah State University. A recent study conducted in all 50 states found that Salt Lake City was the best state for start-ups. Utah’s capital city has more tech college degrees per capita than areas including Boston and San Francisco.

DataBank’s edge infrastructure platform provides colocation, cloud and network services across its 60+ data centers, modular/micro data centers, and 20 neutral interconnects. The company’s hands-on support managed security and compliance services, and a 100% uptime guarantee, provide an extra level of support and reliability for enterprises.

