DataBank congratulates The University of Maryland (UMD) on the opening of its Zaratan High Performance Computing environment, now live, courtesy of DataBank’s IAD2 Data Center. UMD selected DataBank for its HPC environment because of its high density and cooling requirements. DataBank delivers High Performance Computing (HPC) environments to UMD and other higher education institutions in support of their research programs.

Flagship HPC Cluster, Zaratan

UMD is among other R1 Research Group schools to take advantage of DataBank’s conducive data center hosting space for HPC environments. For example, In 2019, Georgia Tech turned to DataBank to also build a data center environment capable of meeting the performance needs of its Technology Square HPC environment. DataBank’s ATL1 Data Center is located in the CODA building of Georgia Tech’s Technology Square. The ATL1 advanced facility is an ecosystem that offers connections to other research schools, the ability to support a supercomputer, offer green initiatives, and provide new cooling techniques.

Raul Martynek, CEO of DataBank said,

« DataBank knows how to support High Performance Computing environments. We have the right team in place with the proper skills as well as the power density and cooling necessary to host these important environments for college research institutions. We are, essentially, the ‘easy’ button for HPC and honored that UMD has entrusted us with their Zaratan environment. »

Tripti Sinha, Assistant Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at UMD said,

« Our flagship HPC cluster, Zaratan, will support world-class research at UMD and help our researchers push the frontiers of science. Partnering with Databank and others to build out this first-rate data center facility where Zaratan is housed helped make this possible. »

DataBank sponsored the Zaratan Grand Opening Reception and Celebration held on the UMD campus this month.