Enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services provider, DataBank announced the fourth expansion for the company’s DFW3 data center in Dallas. It is the company’s newest Uptime Certified Tier III facility and the third in Dallas. The expansion is located in Plano, near Legacy Park, which is the fastest-growing area in Fort Worth metroplex.

3 MW of additional power

Data Halls 5 and Data Halls 6 are expected to be ready in the second quarter of 2022.

The expansion will provide an additional 22,000 square feet of space and 3 MW of power to the DFW3 facility. It will be known as Data Halls 5 and Data Halls 6 and is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2022. In total, the facility is designed to accommodate six data halls with144,000 square feet of facility space, expandable up to 72,000 square feet of usable space, and up to 40MW of total power.

DFW3 is home to DataBank’s FedRAMP-certified cloud platform and offers network availability. It is also able to meet SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2, HIPAA HITECH, PCI DSS, and SSAE 18 compliance standards. Tony Qorri, VP of Construction at DataBank said,

« This expansion is the fourth and fifth data halls to be added to our DFW3. DataBank remains focused on providing enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services. By continuing to grow our capabilities in a technology-concentrated business area of Dallas, we can adhere to the growing demand of more enterprise-class data centers. »

