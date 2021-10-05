Enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services provider, DataBank announced that the company has acquired 34 acres in Orangeburg, New York, where the New York City metro area’s fifth data center will be located and increase the capacity to meet the demand for mission-critical IT infrastructure in the densely-populated metro area.

Five 6 MW data halls

The acquisition includes a utility-owned substation capable of providing up to 45 MW of utility power. The company aims to own and control the real estate beneath its data centers, and accelerates the pace to bring new capacity. The company plans to construct a new 200,000 square foot data center with 150,000 square feet of raised flooring.

The facility will offer 30 MW of power in total with its five 6 MW data halls. The campus also allows adding future expansion facilities, including a substation. It will also be tethered to the company’s interconnected sites in New York City’s “Silicon Alley” neighborhood and New Jersey. Raul K. Martynek, CEO of DataBank said,

“The investment in this new campus responds to the New York City metro area’s need for colocation, connectivity, and cloud services, solidifying its status as a prime location for enterprise-class data centers. With this acquisition, DataBank will bring to the nation’s largest market both high-value IT operations jobs and the reliable IT infrastructure our customers need to create a limitless digital future for their business.”

See more Data Center News