Enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services provider, DataBank is expanding its ATL3 facility by adding over 22,000 square feet of data center space, increasing the total capacity of the facility to more than 44,000 square feet of white space. The expansion is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2022.

Growing tech hub

With the expansion, the company is adding over 22,000 square feet of data center space to the ATL3 data center.

The company has chosen its third location in the Atlanta area for expansion. DataBank also stated that Atlanta’s data center leasing activity rose 92% in the first half of 2021. The increase is caused by the increases in consumer use thanks to industries like healthcare IT, fintech, logistics, and manufacturing. Currently, Atlanta’s tech industry accounts for 12% of the city’s economy.

DataBank also stated that the recent billion-dollar investments from cloud and OTT companies underscores the point that the region is becoming the internet hub of the southeast United States. Tony Qorri, Vice President of Construction at DataBank said,

« We’re excited to add this much-needed capacity to the Atlanta market. The construction project will increase the IT capacity of the site from 1.5MW to 6MW, and increase total raised floor space to 72,000 SF. We expect many of our current clients to take advantage of the newly available capacity as the construction carries on. There is a reason some people call Atlanta the Silicon Valley of the South. We invested in Atlanta when it was viewed as a secondary market, but it is outgrowing that now. It’s a top data center market, and we love being in the middle of it. We’re proud to have been a part of the city’s business growth, and with this new expansion we can help propel Atlanta’s tech community into an exciting new future. »

