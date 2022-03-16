Provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, DataBank announces the expansion of its Las Vegas Data Center facility, LAS1. With the expansion, the facility will meet growing demand in the region and support DataBank’s investment in expanding its footprint and capabilities.

Maximizing footprint

DataBank’s LAS1 facility is SSAE18 SOC1 & SOC2, SOC3, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS compliant.

Las Vegas facility expansion is adding 10,000 square feet of data center space, bringing the total capacity of the site to nearly 30,000 square feet. The expansion also doubles the data center’s IT capacity from 1.4 megawatts to 3MW of critical power.

Strategically located close to McCarran International Airport, LAS1 is a carrier-neutral interconnection hub with access to more than five on-site carriers. The Tier III facility features security measures that include dual-factor biometric authentication, 24-hour surveillance, and mantrap. The facility is SSAE18 SOC1 & SOC2, SOC3, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS compliant. Toni Qorri Vice President of Construction at DataBank said,

« This project is the result of increased demand from our current customer base for greater data center infrastructure in the area. Built out, this expansion will maximize our current footprint in the local market. We’re proud to play an integral role in Las Vegas’ business and technology development. »