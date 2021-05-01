Enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services provider, DataBank announced the expansion of its IND1 data center, which will add 6500 square feet of raised floor space and an additional megawatt of power. The facility is located in downtown Indianapolis and is part of the Henry Street area, the crossroads of fiber and telecommunications.

Indianapolis has become one of the Midwest’s fastest-growing tech ecosystems. This growth is driving the need for colocation, connectivity, and cloud services and makes Indianapolis a prime location for enterprise-class data centers.

DataBank’s facility meets a variety of key industry compliance standards, including HIPAA HITECH, AICPA-SOC, and PCI DSS and GDPR compliance designations. Security measures at IND1 include full perimeter fencing, round-the-clock on-site security personnel, and dual-factor authentication on exterior entry and all data center entrances. Danny Allen, vice president Engineering, DataBank, said,

“DataBank’s expansion in Indianapolis affirms the city’s growing importance in the data center market. The region’s accessibility, quality of life, and business-friendly climate are attracting technology companies and talent, making it a natural data center location option for those in the Midwest. DataBank has demonstrated its commitment to the metro Indianapolis area by investing heavily in the Henry Street area. IND1 represents our latest expansion, and if market response is any indication, it will not be our last expansion in the area.”

