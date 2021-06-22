Enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services provider DataBank has expanded its Pittsburgh Data Center, PIT2, to meet the growing demand for mission-critical IT infrastructure in the Pittsburgh market.

To meet the growing demand in Pittsburgh area

With the addition of 25,000 square ft of raised floor space and 2.5MW of power to this geographically strategic site, Pittsburgh Data Center reached 40,000 square ft. of raised floor space and 4.5MW of UPS power.

Danny Allen, vice president of engineering at DataBank, said,

“It’s been estimated that local enterprises have invested more than two billion dollars into research and development in the area. This investment drives the need for colocation, connectivity, and cloud services – and makes Pittsburgh a prime location for enterprise-class data centers. We are proud to provide our customers with the reliable IT infrastructure they need to create a limitless digital future for their business.”

Pittsburgh is a hub nurturing technology, research, and education assets. In addition, this city links Midwest and Eastern business markets. To meet the region’s fast-growing needs, DataBank has acquired PIT2 from PNC Bank in 2019, in addition to DataBank’s existing downtown PIT1 data center.

PIT2 facility is located west of town in North Fayette, adding 115,000 sq. ft. of new enterprise-grade colocation capacity. This facility also offers connectivity with a range of onsite carriers and a high-speed connection to PIT1.

See more Data Center News