DataBank, a provider of the enterprise-class data center, connectivity and managed services, announced the addition to its ATL1 data center in midtown Atlanta’s Tech Square CODA collaborative. According to the announcement, a newly installed microgrid employs three power resources: a natural gas and diesel generator, energy cells, and a battery bank. The microgrid serves as a collaborative effort in a research and development capacity for Georgia Power, Southern Company R&D, The Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), and DataBank.

To develop emerging energy solutions

First, the microgrid acts as an emergency generator source in case of power failure. Second, it acts as a standalone power source delivering a maximum of 1.5 megawatts to the Georgia Institute of Technology’s High-Performance Computer Center (HPCC), which is housed in ATL1. The microgrid can run parallel to Georgia Power’s grid as an additional power source.

The microgrid is a ‘smart grid’ in effect as it can sense the capacity and power needed for the HPCC, and adjust automatically, for both optimum power consumption as well as cost-effectiveness. The combination of mechanical equipment like cooling towers and mechanical pumping, along with IT infrastructure allows for varying loads during testing, according to Neal Bryant, Facilities Manager, ATL1.

The microgrid that is capable of sensing the HPCC total kilowatt load and then delivering power based on the capacity needed can adjust energy draws and peak load to save costs during peak hours.