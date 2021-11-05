Enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services provider DataBank announced the grand opening of its 86,000 square feet new facility. MSP3 is a carrier-neutral data center located in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The facility is the first phase of development on the 14 acres of land which was purchased by the company in Brooklyn Park in 2020.

Total of 9 MW capacity

The first data hall of the Tier III facility is able to provide 1.5 MW of critical load power capacity and it can scale up to 3 MW. In the future, the total critical IT load capacity across its three data halls will be 9 MW.

DataBank’s campus will provide up to additional 170,000 square feet of space with an additional 18 MW of power subsequent development phases. The facility offers a 2N utility, block redundant configuration, and is capable of cooling up to 105 kW of power for each cabinet. The company is hosting a grand opening event for the facility on November 10. The facility offers flexible fiber and carrier connectivity along with:

N+1 Cooling Design

7x24x365 security

Fencing and access control gates

Dual-factor authentication for data center access

Security cameras on all doors and common areas

Raul Martynek, CEO of DataBank said,

“DataBank continues to see Minneapolis as a fantastic destination for enterprise and technology workloads. The additional capacity that MSP3 provides makes it an ideal location for hyperscale cloud and webscale application and content providers seeking to build a strong edge presence in the market.”

