DataBank announced the opening its second facility in the Pittsburgh area. The opening of PIT2 brings the company’s total data center count to 20 facilities in nine markets. In addition to DataBank’s existing downtown PIT1 data center, PIT2 offers a total of 40,000 square feet of raised flooring and up to 4.55 megawatts of 2N cooling and power. The facility also has 10 acres of potential campus expansion.

To meet fast-growing Pittsburgh’s need

The facility which is also sited on 17 acres of owned land features carrier-neutral access to six onsite fiber carriers. PIT2 is ideally positioned to serve Pittsburgh’s fast-growing, high-tech marketplace which has historically lacked options for high quality, enterprise-grade colocation. The facility offers the capacity, infrastructure, and services to support compute-intensive applications.

Audrey Russo, president of Pittsburgh Tech Council said,

“We are excited to see continued investment in this type of critical infrastructure. It points up the growing role of technology in our region, but the addition also marks an attempt to bring centers closer to the people and enterprises that represent the lifeblood of our regional economy.”

DataBank has acquired PIT2 from PNC Bank in 2019. DataBank has made significant enhancements to the secure, three-story facility. The company aims to meet the FISMA (Federal Information Security Management Act) compliance standard.

DataBank CEO, Raul K. Martynek talked about the new facility saying,