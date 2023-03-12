In 2022, DataBank procured nearly 190 million kilowatt-hours of green power, which comprises 20% of its total electricity needs and 28% of direct utility contracted consumption. The company’s 17th place ranking represents its commitment to sustainability, recognizing that data centers are significant consumers of power and have a responsibility to be conscious of their environmental impact.

First multi-tenant data center

Part of this responsibility includes a pledge from DataBank to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions across its portfolio by 2030. DataBank already sources 100% renewable energy in several markets and data centers, with plans to increase its renewable and zero-carbon energy usage. DataBank is recognized for the third consecutive year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership Top 30 list of top green power consumers.

Jenny Gerson, Senior Director of Sustainability at DataBank said,

« We’re humbled to be listed among some of the most recognized brands known for their environmental stewardship. Powering the digital world should not come at the expense of our physical one. DataBank’s commitment to net zero by 2030 reflects our belief that we have a responsibility to lead data centers in managing our impact on power usage and carbon emissions. »

DataBank was the first multi-tenant data center to receive this recognition from the EPA in 2020. In addition to sourcing green energy, the company regards sustainability within its facilities with a holistic lens, including using energy-efficient design standards in new data center builds and a focus on energy optimization in existing buildings, including innovative technology such as intelligent battery backup systems and recycling heat from a data center to warm an adjacent office building.