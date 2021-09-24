Enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services provider, DataBank announced the opening of data halls number four and five in its SLC5 data center, located at the company’s Granite Point North campus complex in Bluffdale, Utah.

10 MW of critical IT load

The fourth and fifth of five data halls at the DataBank’s SLC5 facility provide a total of 20,000 square feet of raised floor and 4 MW of UPS. With the opening of these remaining data halls, SLC5 reached 50,000 square feet of raised flooring and 10 MW of critical IT load.

Raul K. Martynek, DataBank’s CEO, said,

“The completion of the five data halls is reflective of the regional embrace of technology and of unrelenting customer demand for colocation, connectivity and cloud services. All of this solidifies Salt Lake City’s status as a prime location for enterprise-class data centers. With all five data halls at SLC5 open and expected to fill quickly, we’ve already broken ground on SLC6, our next facility on the Granite Point campus.”

SLC5 offers network connectivity to over a dozen carriers and cloud providers, to DataBank’s own private, onsite, 66 MW N+1 power substation. The SLC5 campus was built from the ground up with a full suite of customer amenities and security features that meet HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SSAE-18 SOC1 and SOC2, and GDPR compliance requirements.

