Enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services provider, DataBank announced that it had purchased the existing facility that will become the future home of DEN5 data center and augment capacity to meet the accelerating demand.

5th Denver data center

DataBank furthers its strategy of owning and controlling real estate and accelerates the pace at which it can bring online new capacity by purchasing an existing light industrial facility that can be rapidly retrofitted. The facility will provide 75,000 square feet of raised flooring and 15 MW of UPS power.

DEN5 facility is adjacent to the company’s existing DEN2 data center, which has been operational since 2011. It will also provide a convenient campus environment across which customers will be able to expand their IT infrastructure. DEN5 will be able to leverage the staff, resources, network, and carrier access of DEN2. The initial build will provide one data hall of 30,000 raised square footage and 6MW of power. Raul Martynek, CEO of DataBank said,

“The investment in this new campus responds to Denver’s need for colocation, connectivity, and cloud services, solidifying its status as a prime location for enterprise-class data centers. With this acquisition, DataBank will bring to the Denver market both high-value IT operations jobs and the reliable IT infrastructure our customers need to create a limitless digital future for their business.”

See more Data Center News