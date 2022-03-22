Enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services provider, DataBank announces the expansion of its San Diego Data Center, which is located at 12270 World Trade Drive. With the expansion, the company is adding 40,000 square feet of raised floor space, nearly tripling the data center’s current space, bringing the total capacity of the site to 60,000 square feet.

Tripling the current space

With the expansions, the facility’s total IT capacity will be increased to 7.5 MW.

The construction project will add two megawatts of critical power. The second phase of expansion is planned, which will add four additional megawatts, bringing the site’s total IT capacity to 7.5 MW.

SAN1, DataBank’s premier World Trade data center facility is a carrier-neutral interconnection hub with access to 10+ on-site carriers and many Internet, fiber, interconnect, and cross-connect options. The Tier III facility features security measures that include dual-factor biometric authentication, video surveillance, 7x24x365 staffed security, mantrap, CCTV, and bulletproof glass in the lobby. Tony Qorri, Vice President of Construction at DataBank said,

« DataBank originally acquired this data center site from legacy Kio. The customer demand was already there at that time, and the region continues to gain the attention of startups and tech companies looking for access to major markets. We see this as a great opportunity to meet the needs of customers who are relying on first-class IT infrastructure to gain traction in the booming San Diego metro. »