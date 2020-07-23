DataBank launched its fifth Salt Lake City data center (SLC5) in the fast-growing “Silicon Slopes” area of the country. The 23-acre Granite Point Campus is located in Bluffdale, Utah, an area of low natural disaster risk. The centers combine power, network, facilities, and the convenience and peace-of-mind of a campus. According to the announcement, DataBank’s SLC5 is ideal for high-performance computing, content providers, cloud giants, hyperscale providers and large enterprises.
13 MW of total power availability
SLC5 features 50,000 square feet of raised-floor space, 13 MW of total power availability, a comprehensive suite of colocation, cloud, connectivity, and managed services. The facility offers network connectivity to over a dozen carriers and cloud providers, and access to Granite Point’s own private 66MW N+1 power substation.
DataBank CEO, Raul K. Martynek, said,
“DataBank has long been a believer in Salt Lake City as a fantastic data center market. We’ve demonstrated our commitment to the metro by investing heavily in the Granite Point Campus. SLC5 is just our latest expansion, and if the market response is any indication, it will not be our last. Plans are already on the drawing board for SLC6.”
