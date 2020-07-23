DataBank launched its fifth Salt Lake City data center (SLC5) in the fast-growing “Silicon Slopes” area of the country. The 23-acre Granite Point Campus is located in Bluffdale, Utah, an area of low natural disaster risk. The centers combine power, network, facilities, and the convenience and peace-of-mind of a campus. According to the announcement, DataBank’s SLC5 is ideal for high-performance computing, content providers, cloud giants, hyperscale providers and large enterprises.

SLC5 features 50,000 square feet of raised-floor space, 13 MW of total power availability, a comprehensive suite of colocation, cloud, connectivity, and managed services. The facility offers network connectivity to over a dozen carriers and cloud providers, and access to Granite Point’s own private 66MW N+1 power substation.

DataBank CEO, Raul K. Martynek, said,