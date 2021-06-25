Datacenters.com is a technology platform and marketplace for buyers and sellers of colocation, cloud, and connectivity. The technology platform partnered with EdgePresence, an owner and operator of multi-tenant, edge computing points-of-presence (PoPs).

For offering colocation edge data centers in US

Datacenters.com has a large directory that contains nearly 3,000 data center locations across 145 countries from hundreds of providers listed. With this alliance, Datacenters.com can offer EdgePresence’s EdgePod data centers and edge colocation services to its network of independent sales agents, consultants, brokers, and MSPs.

Mike Price, Chief Technology Officer at Datacenters.com, said,

“We’re excited to partner with EdgePresence to offer modular and edge data center services on the Datacenters.com marketplace. As edge use cases come to life and customers increasingly demand low latency, edge computing locations become critical to IT infrastructure deployment.”

To provide curbside colocation, EdgePresence offers the edge where businesses need it. In addition, EdgePresence is about to secure future deployments in other key markets.

