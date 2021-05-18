DataVita, Scotland’s largest data center and multi-cloud services provider, has acquired the Fortis data center in Lanarkshire with £45 million of support from HFD Group.

Valued at £160 million

The company will now take full ownership of Scotland’s only purpose-built, Uptime Institute Tier III certified facility from a syndicate of private investors. DataVita has operated the data center since 2016 and was the facility’s first occupier, providing data center and cloud services to businesses and public sector organizations.

Danny Quinn, managing director of DataVita, said,

“The deal for Fortis has been enabled by DataVita’s success over the last few years, from more or less a standing start. We can now accelerate our plans to drive the data center’s environmental and wider ESG focus, open up new opportunities with our existing clients, and support our market competitiveness and ability to work with larger users of IT services across the UK.

Fortis is the largest and only data center of its kind in Scotland, supporting critical IT services for an estimated two million people across the country. The acquisition concludes the first phase of DataVita’s strategy for the facility, which when complete will see it valued at £160 million.

Earlier this year, DataVita became the first Scottish IT company to sign the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact and announced plans to take the facility off-grid, generating its own electricity from wind and battery-powered back-up systems.

