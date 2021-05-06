DC BLOX has acquired land in High Point, North Carolina with plans to construct the first highly secure, Tier III data center in the Carolina Core / Piedmont Triad region. DC BLOX is a provider of interconnected multi-tenant data centers that deliver the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business.

$305 million investment

When fully built, the facility will be interconnected to DC BLOX’s fully redundant network infrastructure with a 99.999% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA). DC BLOX’s Southeastern regional network of data centers and connectivity partners includes access to the region’s Internet Exchanges (IX) in Atlanta and Nashville, and with plans to connect to the IX in Charlotte.

Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX, said,

“The High Point Economic Development Corporation, the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, the City of High Point and Guilford County have been great partners supporting and enabling DC BLOX to develop a new Tier III data center in this location, approving tax incentives which will accelerate growth for DC BLOX and our customers.”

“When complete, our $305 million investment will enable enterprise businesses across industries, local and state government agencies, higher education institutions and managed service providers across North Carolina with major market capabilities, connectivity solutions and highly reliable services to enable effective digital transformation.”

According to High Point Economic Development Interim Director Sandy Dunbeck, “DC BLOX has chosen High Point to build a multi-tenant data center that could add more than $305 million to our tax base, which is the largest capital investment project for High Point in the 15 years since I have been with the High Point EDC. We are grateful for the company’s confidence in our city and our community.”

See more Data Center News