DC BLOX has initiated the construction of its Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina data center. DC BLOX is a provider of interconnected multi-tenant data centers that deliver the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business.

The first phase will be ready in the 3rd quarter

The data center, designed to Uptime Institute’s Tier III standards, will be the first-of-its-kind multi-tenant data center in South Carolina. With an initial capacity of 1MW of critical IT load, the first phase of DC BLOX’s new Greenville data center is set to be completed by the third quarter of 2021.

Mark Masi, Chief Operating Officer of DC BLOX, said,

“With the first Tier III-designed data center now under construction in South Carolina, businesses adopting digital transformation strategies are set to have access to the most reliable and interconnected facility in the State. Whether it’s a prime location, cloud storage, disaster recovery, or an expanded data center footprint, we are proud to bring this state-of-the-art data center campus to South Carolina. Now, even more, companies can leverage reliable and efficient data center services and private, high-speed, low latency network access to cloud providers and applications at scale.”

The facility will be capable of protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), providing enterprises and government entities throughout South Carolina access to a highly efficient, secure, and interconnected data center.

When fully built, the Greenville data center will offer access to DC BLOX’s private and redundant carrier-grade mesh-network connectivity ecosystem interconnecting its portfolio of data centers throughout the southeast.

