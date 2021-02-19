DC BLOX, a provider of interconnected multi-tenant data centers, expanded its Birmingham, AL data center. This expansion includes 1 MW of power capacity in response to growing customer demand and completes the full build-out of its first data hall. The expansion is estimated to be completed in May of 2021.

A modular approach

The 1 MW of additional critical load, an amount sufficient to power nearly 1000 homes, is supplied by redundant feeds to each customer cabinet with dual UPS and diesel generator backup systems. DC BLOX designs and builds its data centers in smaller, growing cities across the Southeast utilizing a modular approach.

Mark Masi, Chief Operating Officer of DC BLOX, said,

“DC BLOX is pleased with the growing demand for our Birmingham data center. Alabama businesses and government entities are taking advantage of our reliable facilities and are benefiting from outsourcing the management of their critical infrastructure, which is proving even more valuable during the pandemic.”

Future expansions will include the development of additional data halls to accommodate increasing capacity needs.

