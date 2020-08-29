Multi-tenant data centers provider, DC BLOX has achieved a Tier III Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF) for its Birmingham data center from Uptime Institute. The TCCF process includes live system demonstrations, validating performance across the data center environment. The award is based on the review of multiple mechanical and facility criteria. DC BLOX is the first multi-tenant data center operator in Alabama to achieve this certification.

Uptime Institute

The company also stated that the TCCF certification continues DC BLOX’s history of dedication to reliability and uptime. All DC BLOX data centers are built to a Tier III standard of design. Mark Masi, Chief Operating Officer of DC BLOX said,