Multi-tenant data centers provider, DC BLOX has achieved a Tier III Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF) for its Birmingham data center from Uptime Institute. The TCCF process includes live system demonstrations, validating performance across the data center environment. The award is based on the review of multiple mechanical and facility criteria. DC BLOX is the first multi-tenant data center operator in Alabama to achieve this certification.
The company also stated that the TCCF certification continues DC BLOX’s history of dedication to reliability and uptime. All DC BLOX data centers are built to a Tier III standard of design. Mark Masi, Chief Operating Officer of DC BLOX said,
“We’re thrilled to achieve Uptime Institute’s Tier III TCCF certification, which supports our core commitment to serving locally as a trusted data center partner in the Southeast. In the past, businesses located in smaller cities or underserved markets have had a difficult choice to make: either they commit to long drives to colocation data centers in major cities, settle for less reliable local facilities or build their own data centers. We’re proud to offer organizations a secure, reliable data center option locally to help them focus their resources and accelerate their growth.”
