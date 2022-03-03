Provider of secure, reliable data centers across the Southeast of the U.S., DC BLOX announced the introduction of the DC Blox ConnectivityeXchange, DCB-CX, which is a new interconnection platform allowing users anywhere within the company’s ecosystem to peer across a high-bandwidth, low-latency software-defined fabric.

Expanding connectivity options

DCB-CX was designed to meet the need for agile, efficient, and resilient connectivity in underserved markets. With the new platform, organizations are no longer constrained by legacy networks, limited local service provider options, or having to colocate in internet exchanges somewhere else.

DC BLOX’s new solution provides low-latency, resilient connectivity across its facilities, enabling virtual connections to built-in carriers, public cloud providers, regional Internet Exchanges, and participating entities. The company’s every facility also serves as an exchange point, allowing carriers, ISPs, content delivery networks, hyper-scale cloud providers, research institutions, local governments, rural broadband providers, and enterprises. Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX said,

« Our goal is to not only provide our customers with secure, reliable data center services, but to become the de facto data exchanges in all of our markets. Our data centers and the Connectivity eXchange empower growing communities across the Southeast with foundational digital infrastructure enabling local enterprises, research institutions, and governments to thrive in the digital economy. »