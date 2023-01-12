Australia-based DC Two announced the acquisition of Attained Group, managed IT and cloud services provider.

According to the announcement, Attained will be acquired for a total consideration of approximately $2 million.

Attained CEO Paul Arch will join the DC Two executive team as COO, and Attained CTO Liam Gale will join as CIO.

Australia-based DC Two has announced that the company has signed a binding conditional agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of Attained Group, managed IT and cloud services provider. With the acquisition, the company aims to create a unique technology offering, leveraging the company’s existing core assets and services within the broader cloud microservices IT sector.

Managed It and cloud services

With the acquisition, the company aims to accelerate its strategic move into the broader cloud microservices IT sector, with the IT infrastructure foundations built over the last three years. The Attained acquisition is an initial, strategic stepping stone for the Company, covering several technology layers, deemed critical to build an end-to-end market offering. These include, among others:

Cybersecurity

Managed IT services

Cloud services

Network and voice solutions

Attained acquisition will also enable DC Two to expand its commercial footprint within Australia and other expanding markets it operates in. Attained will be acquired for a total consideration of approximately $2 million. The stock component of the acquisition will be issued at $0.05/share, representing an approximately 43% premium to the Company’s current share price.

Attained CEO Paul Arch will join the DC Two executive team as COO, and Attained CTO Liam Gale will join as CIO. Paul Arch, CEO of Attained said,

« We are excited to join the DC Two team, and the opportunities it will bring for both staff and clients. With the many synergies across the businesses, it will allow us to further grow and continue to deliver the best possible services to the market. »