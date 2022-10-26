DCF Data Center Expo has held in Istanbul Fuar Merkezi between 22-24 October 2022. It is the only Expo related to the data center industry in the Eurasia region.

With the motto of Türkiye’s data stored in Türkiye, the Expo brought all relevant parties together in the field of data centers.

The Expo has been organized for the third time and has been seen as a great potential for new investments in the data center industry.

DCF Data Center Expo was organized by Arı Fairs and took place in Istanbul Fuar Merkezi. Several international and local companies were in attendance and presented their products and services while Cloud7.news was the media sponsor for the event.

Türkiye’s data remains in Türkiye

This year 150 companies attended the DCF data expo. Along with the exhibitors, there were also conferences about the data center, cyber security, cloud computing, big data, DevOps, IoT, AI, software, AR-VR, and blockchain topics. Some exhibitors were AWS, Virtutect, Voyat Technologies, Rng Technology, Asır DX, Canovate, Sensplorer, Potomia, Vedge Networks, Watchguard, Anadolu University, Kioxia, TUYAD, and TSE.

The expo opening speech was made by TUYAD which is a non-profit, non-governmental organization founded by sector companies. Its chairman Hayrettin Özaydın said;

« In addition to being a country that hosts its own data within its own borders, it will continue to contribute to access to the position of a regional data center. Türkiye, the gateway center of Europe and the gateway to technology in the Middle East, will become the leader in the data centers sector.»

TSE, the Turkish Standards Institution was another important exhibitor. They attended the event because they set the standardization for data centers in Türkiye. TSE provides compliance certificates for designing and building Eco datacenters, carbon-neutral data centers as well as sustainable data centers. The TSE official Şerife Fulya Sırt has explained the standardization for current data centers as well as planned data centers in Türkiye. She said;

« There is a movement about the Turkish data should be stored in Türkiye. As TSE, we are responsible for whether data centers meet the standardization. We provide compliance certificates as well as training on how to sustain standardization.»

This movement also was backed by the Turkish government even though its president had to state in 2021 that Türkiye had to invest in data centers for its country and even for its neighbors. The president stated;

« We have made significant progress in the studies we started by saying that Türkiye’s data should remain in Türkiye. I believe that we will increase the strength of our domestic and national infrastructure to the level we desire in this field in the coming period.»

Türkiye has a very strong infrastructure to become a big data center base in its region. Bridging Europe and Asia put the country in positioning suitable internet, hosting, or co-location services for the maximum development of the data center industry. It is expected that the current white area of 100,000 m2 in Türkiye will reach 400,000 m2 within 5 years with public and private investments.