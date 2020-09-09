DCI Data Centers (DCI) appointed Ras Scollay as Senior Vice President of Business Development (Asia). He will lead the development of customer relationships and new market opportunities across the Asia Pacific. Scollay has 24 years of experience in digital infrastructure and he has spent the last 11 years in Asia.

24 years of experience in digital infrastructure

Most recently, he led the Sales and Marketing of Colt Data Center Services in Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, Japan, and India. Previously, Scollay was the Japan Country Manager for CenturyLink and prior to that Regional Sales Director for CenturyLink in Singapore.

Ras Scollay, the new Senior Vice President of Business Development (Asia) of DCI talked about his new role, saying,

“DCI has established a reputation for high-quality data center facilities and services. The expertise of the leadership team coupled with the company’s expansion plans in Asia are unique and will help our customers realize their ambitions across the region.”

“Ras will be overseeing the development of customer relationships and new market opportunities across Asia. Ras brings strong skills in creating customer-focused solutions and outcomes,” according to DCI Chairman and Brookfield Managing Director Udhay Mathialagan.

Stay tuned for up-to-date Data Center News