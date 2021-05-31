DCI Indonesia has officially launched its fourth data center building, JK5, in Cibitung, West Java, with a total power capacity of 15MW. With the new building, DCI’s power capacity now sits at an astounding 37 MW, making it the leader in Indonesia’s data center colocation market, according to a 2020 report by Structure Research.

Internationally certified infrastructure

Aligning with “Making Indonesia 4.0”, JK5 has been built to support the long-term growth of Indonesia’s digital economy with its market value expected to reach USD 130 billion by 2025. Thus, local data center providers with the best quality and operational excellence must be able to cater to this surging demand as data centers play a crucial role as the backbone in providing infrastructure for Indonesia’s growing digital economy.

As a result, DCI plans to build up to 15 data center buildings with a total capacity of 300MW, equipped with internationally certified infrastructure to set a new standard for Indonesia’s data center industry.

Advanced facilities for a data-based future

Since DCI’s establishment, the brand’s uptime performance has been a testament of its commitment in supplying the best services to customers. DCI has achieved 100% uptime performance for Service Level Agreement (SLA) Operations.

Toto Sugiri, CEO of DCI said,

“We managed to achieve this through the implementation of operational and service excellence which is always one step ahead through the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) which avoids incidents that may potentially disrupt IT operations.”

